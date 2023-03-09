Which Institutions Own Shares In Audacy Inc. (AUD)?

Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is -30.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.38 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -35.41% and -40.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -7.16% at the moment leaves the stock -71.90% off its SMA200. AUD registered -94.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.23%.

The stock witnessed a -50.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.49%, and is -21.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.89% over the week and 11.00% over the month.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) has around 3586 employees, a market worth around $22.38M and $1.26B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.85% and -95.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Audacy Inc. (AUD) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.50% this year

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.36M, and float is at 117.72M with Short Float at 7.35%.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Audacy Inc. (AUD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Crowley John David, the company’s EVP & Chief Digital Officer. SEC filings show that Crowley John David bought 100,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $0.30 per share for a total of $30001.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Audacy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 49,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $0.41 per share for $20206.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the AUD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, FIELD DAVID J (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 48,491 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $21055.0. The insider now directly holds 1,895,163 shares of Audacy Inc. (AUD).