Which Institutions Own Shares In BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)?

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) is 8.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.78 and a high of $63.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWXT stock was last observed hovering at around $61.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.99% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.35% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.85% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.74, the stock is 3.40% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock 12.16% off its SMA200. BWXT registered 12.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.87%.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.22%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.15 and Fwd P/E is 19.38. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.05% and -0.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BWX Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.70% this year

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.42M, and float is at 90.86M with Short Float at 3.00%.

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loving Richard W, the company’s SVP and CAO. SEC filings show that Loving Richard W sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $51.46 per share for a total of $15438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17634.0 shares.

BWX Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Loving Richard W (SVP and CAO) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $51.48 per share for $15444.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17934.0 shares of the BWXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Loving Richard W (SVP and CAO) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $53.85 for $16155.0. The insider now directly holds 18,234 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT).

BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 7.36% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 2.86% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -2.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.