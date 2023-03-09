Which Institutions Own Shares In Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) is -17.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $15.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is -0.33% and -9.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 15.10% off its SMA200. CPRX registered 98.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.40%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.66%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $191.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.23 and Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.43% and -30.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.00%).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.10% this year

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.32M, and float is at 97.66M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by INGENITO GARY, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that INGENITO GARY sold 5,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $16.85 per share for a total of $99718.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30802.0 shares.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Miller Steve (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $17.34 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the CPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, COELHO PHILIP H (Director) disposed off 9,999 shares at an average price of $17.45 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 149,553 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX).

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.38% lower over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -16.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.