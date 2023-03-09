Which Institutions Own Shares In Dollar General Corporation (DG)?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is -11.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $219.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.63% off its average median price target of $249.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.9% off the consensus price target high of $286.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -14.56% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $217.66, the stock is -2.62% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -9.47% off its SMA200. DG registered 6.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.24%.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.50%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $48.34B and $36.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.15 and Fwd P/E is 19.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.78% and -16.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.53M, and float is at 222.60M with Short Float at 1.79%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRYANT WARREN F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BRYANT WARREN F sold 1,951 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $243.93 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38269.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Wenkoff Carman R (EVP & Chief Information Ofc) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $240.49 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22980.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, VASOS TODD J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 97,259 shares at an average price of $241.55 for $23.49 million. The insider now directly holds 85,369 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.67% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.52% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -8.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.