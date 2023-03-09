Which Institutions Own Shares In Equity Commonwealth (EQC)?

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is -3.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.96 and a high of $23.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $20.19, the stock is -5.00% and -4.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -6.09% off its SMA200. EQC registered -6.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.19%.

The stock witnessed a -4.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.42%, and is -4.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $63.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.06 and Fwd P/E is 104.61. Profit margin for the company is 46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.15% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.20% this year

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.56M, and float is at 106.61M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shifrin Orrin S, the company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $26.95 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading -35.51% down over the past 12 months.