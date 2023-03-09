Which Institutions Own Shares In Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is 92.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $11.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 15.64% and 35.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 6.80% at the moment leaves the stock 33.79% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -15.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.82%.

The stock witnessed a 19.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.01%, and is 10.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 9.01% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $994.75M and $37.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is -34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.04% and -38.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.70%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.60% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.46M, and float is at 96.50M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moxam David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moxam David sold 81,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $6.17 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.83 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Sheridan Eugene (President & CEO) sold a total of 263,109 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $4.09 per share for $1.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.21 million shares of the NVTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Kinzer Daniel M. (COO and CTO) disposed off 105,245 shares at an average price of $4.09 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 885,617 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).