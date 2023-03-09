Which Institutions Own Shares In Organon & Co. (OGN)?

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -15.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.88 and a high of $39.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.93% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.68, the stock is -11.12% and -17.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. OGN registered -38.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.52%.

The stock witnessed a -19.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.13%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.59 and Fwd P/E is 4.87. Profit margin for the company is 17.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.50% and -39.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Organon & Co. (OGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organon & Co. (OGN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.35M, and float is at 254.22M with Short Float at 2.18%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -16.38% lower over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 19.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.