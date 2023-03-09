Which Institutions Own Shares In RingCentral Inc. (RNG)?

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is -1.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $129.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $34.80, the stock is -9.43% and -7.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock -19.91% off its SMA200. RNG registered -69.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.12%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.16%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has around 3902 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $1.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.29% and -73.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.50%).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.10% this year

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.67M, and float is at 84.81M with Short Float at 4.94%.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at RingCentral Inc. (RNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marlow John H, the company’s SVP, CAO & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Marlow John H sold 7,823 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $34.23 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

RingCentral Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Katibeh Mohammed (President and COO) sold a total of 7,454 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $35.73 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the RNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Agarwal Vaibhav (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,150 shares at an average price of $35.72 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 90,212 shares of RingCentral Inc. (RNG).

RingCentral Inc. (RNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -33.57% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 4.29% higher over the same period. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is -50.90% down on the 1-year trading charts.