Which Institutions Own Shares In Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN)?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is -5.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.13 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $38.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -12.4% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.34, the stock is -6.98% and -6.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.22% off its SMA200. RYAN registered 3.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.95%.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.52%, and is -4.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $10.26B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.44% and -15.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.36M, and float is at 97.22M with Short Float at 6.50%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VANACKER MICHAEL THOMAS, the company’s. SEC filings show that VANACKER MICHAEL THOMAS sold 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $40.75 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that RYAN PATRICK G (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 86,178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $39.17 per share for $3.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.46 million shares of the RYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, RYAN PATRICK G (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 285,058 shares at an average price of $38.78 for $11.05 million. The insider now directly holds 6,415,682 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN).