Which Institutions Own Shares In TEGNA Inc. (TGNA)?

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is -20.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.58 and a high of $22.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TGNA stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.92, the stock is -12.88% and -15.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -17.71% off its SMA200. TGNA registered -23.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.30%.

The stock witnessed a -15.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.24%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has around 6300 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.03 and Fwd P/E is 4.80. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.05% and -25.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TEGNA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.90% this year

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.24M, and float is at 221.58M with Short Float at 2.33%.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DallasNews Corporation (DALN) that is trading -12.66% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -17.31% lower over the same period. Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) is -13.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.