Who are the Institutional Holders in Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)?

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) is 5.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is -9.90% and -4.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock -29.52% off its SMA200. BIRD registered -57.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.69%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.80%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $367.36M and $310.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.63% and -62.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.20% this year

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.27M, and float is at 95.47M with Short Float at 6.63%.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bufano Michael J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $2.82 per share for a total of $29807.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Allbirds Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Vernachio Joseph (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 6,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $2.82 per share for $19131.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the BIRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Zwillinger Joseph (Co-Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 7,256 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $19954.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD).

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -3.68% down over the past 12 months.