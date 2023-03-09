Who are the Institutional Holders in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is 5.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $16.58, the stock is -2.63% and -1.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 2.96% off its SMA200. APLE registered -0.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.59%.

The stock witnessed a -5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.34%, and is -1.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.85% and -10.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 660.40% this year

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.81M, and float is at 213.11M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KNIGHT GLADE M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KNIGHT GLADE M bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $16.90 per share for a total of $84498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Woolley Howard E. (Director) bought a total of 936 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $16.03 per share for $15000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5135.0 shares of the APLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, KNIGHT GLADE M (Executive Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.29 for $81425.0. The insider now directly holds 498,093 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE).

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -0.20% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -31.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.