Who are the Institutional Holders in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)?

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is 52.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $10.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.79%.

Currently trading at $5.36, the stock is 33.10% and 38.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.2 million and changing 50.14% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. ARLO registered -47.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.96%.

The stock witnessed a 27.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.27%, and is 46.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.26% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $470.34M and $514.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.94% and -50.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.00%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 47.70% this year

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.12M, and float is at 85.37M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Summers Grady, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Summers Grady bought 3,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $4.27 per share for a total of $14932.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that FAISON RALPH E (Director) bought a total of 23,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $4.20 per share for $99960.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Summers Grady (Director) acquired 3,846 shares at an average price of $4.06 for $15615.0. The insider now directly holds 223,575 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -25.42% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -25.16% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -31.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.