Who are the Institutional Holders in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) is -15.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $2.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is -26.78% and -22.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.91 million and changing -29.63% at the moment leaves the stock -30.74% off its SMA200. CTRM registered -49.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.78%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.49%, and is -24.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.30% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $84.60M and $252.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.88. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.65% and -61.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 283.30% this year

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.61M, and float is at 94.61M with Short Float at 1.18%.