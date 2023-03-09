Who are the Institutional Holders in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) is -6.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.89, the stock is -10.14% and -15.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -19.34% off its SMA200. CBD registered -33.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.48%.

The stock witnessed a -21.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.19%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $766.72M and $3.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.21. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.84% and -47.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.70% this year

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.00M, and float is at 159.44M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 12.64% up over the past 12 months and The Kroger Co. (KR) that is -17.93% lower over the same period. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -2.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.