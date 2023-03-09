Who are the Institutional Holders in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) is 121.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.91 and a high of $27.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTGX stock was last observed hovering at around $23.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02%.

Currently trading at $24.11, the stock is 46.67% and 74.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing 4.44% at the moment leaves the stock 140.51% off its SMA200. PTGX registered 1.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.43%.

The stock witnessed a 61.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 209.17%, and is 54.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.29% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) has around 122 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $35.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 248.99% and -12.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.90%).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.11M, and float is at 48.48M with Short Float at 5.35%.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -48.81% down over the past 12 months.