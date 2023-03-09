Who are the Institutional Holders in Sanofi (SNY)?

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -2.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.91 and a high of $57.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $56.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.65% off the consensus price target high of $64.39 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -4.08% lower than the price target low of $45.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.23, the stock is -0.68% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 2.11% off its SMA200. SNY registered -2.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.30%.

The stock witnessed a 2.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.12%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 91573 employees, a market worth around $118.61B and $48.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.39 and Fwd P/E is 9.48. Distance from 52-week low is 27.96% and -18.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.60% this year

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.51B, and float is at 2.24B with Short Float at 0.11%.

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.45% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -11.18% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -2.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.