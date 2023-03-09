Who are the Institutional Holders in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) is 74.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDUP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -129.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.29, the stock is 41.75% and 40.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing -6.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. TDUP registered -69.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.38%.

The stock witnessed a 11.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.27%, and is 52.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.50% over the week and 12.82% over the month.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) has around 2894 employees, a market worth around $238.02M and $289.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.48% and -74.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.90%).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.20% this year

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.25M, and float is at 64.85M with Short Float at 8.58%.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sobers Sean, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sobers Sean bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $24000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

ThredUp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Reinhart James G. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 27,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $2.31 per share for $62796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62803.0 shares of the TDUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Marino Anthony Salvatore (President) disposed off 14,371 shares at an average price of $2.31 for $33193.0. The insider now directly holds 75,096 shares of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP).

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.67% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -2.52% lower over the same period. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 32.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.