Who is the Top Investor In Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is 78.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is 16.14% and 36.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing 8.93% at the moment leaves the stock 127.90% off its SMA200. AKBA registered -59.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.70%.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 252.50%, and is 12.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 16.58% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 426 employees, a market worth around $182.52M and $297.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 327.39% and -64.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.50%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.88M, and float is at 181.19M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butler John P., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Butler John P. sold 91,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $0.88 per share for a total of $80614.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.57 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Dahan Michel (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,412 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $0.88 per share for $17912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Burke Steven Keith (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 14,123 shares at an average price of $0.88 for $12393.0. The insider now directly holds 594,054 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -11.18% down over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -0.30% lower over the same period.