Who is the Top Investor In American Tower Corporation (AMT)?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -7.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $282.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $192.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.4% off its average median price target of $244.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.76% off the consensus price target high of $271.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 12.6% higher than the price target low of $224.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $195.77, the stock is -5.00% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock -15.51% off its SMA200. AMT registered -15.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.98%.

The stock witnessed a -11.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is 0.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6391 employees, a market worth around $88.92B and $10.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.98 and Fwd P/E is 39.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.88% and -30.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.60% this year

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.65M, and float is at 464.37M with Short Float at 0.67%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLAN RAYMOND P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 10,025 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $195.00 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17473.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that THOMPSON SAMME L (Director) sold a total of 1,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $218.59 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22099.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Goel Sanjay (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) acquired 5 shares at an average price of $232.56 for $1163.0. The insider now directly holds 9,592 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -26.44% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -24.43% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -66.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.