Who is the Top Investor In Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) is -16.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $8.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BFLY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $2.06, the stock is -14.06% and -17.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -46.33% off its SMA200. BFLY registered -48.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.36%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -25.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.81%, and is -8.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has around 463 employees, a market worth around $395.58M and $73.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.74% and -76.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.10%).

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Analyst Forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.80% this year

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.17M, and float is at 156.92M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoica Andrei G, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Stoica Andrei G sold 31,965 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $71892.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Martin John David (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $2.41 per share for $11684.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the BFLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Shahida Darius (Chief Strategy/Bus Dev Officer) disposed off 26,885 shares at an average price of $2.36 for $63446.0. The insider now directly holds 629,908 shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY).