Who is the Top Investor In Chubb Limited (CB)?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is -7.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.78 and a high of $231.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CB stock was last observed hovering at around $206.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.43% off its average median price target of $250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.68% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.8% higher than the price target low of $205.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $203.37, the stock is -3.66% and -6.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.01% off its SMA200. CB registered 2.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.60%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Chubb Limited (CB) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $84.94B and $43.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.12. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -12.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Chubb Limited (CB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chubb Limited (CB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chubb Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year

Chubb Limited (CB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 415.25M, and float is at 413.66M with Short Float at 0.49%.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Chubb Limited (CB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keogh John W, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Keogh John W sold 23,871 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $212.18 per share for a total of $5.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Chubb Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Lupica John J (Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*) sold a total of 7,949 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $222.00 per share for $1.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Lupica John J (Vice Chrm, Chubb Group*) disposed off 19,051 shares at an average price of $218.59 for $4.16 million. The insider now directly holds 131,502 shares of Chubb Limited (CB).

Chubb Limited (CB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading 35.64% up over the past 12 months and Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) that is -56.20% lower over the same period. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is 34.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.