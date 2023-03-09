Who is the Top Investor In Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) is 14.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $15.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ULCC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 9.62% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.75, the stock is 1.42% and 1.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.35% off its SMA200. ULCC registered 22.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.67%.

The stock witnessed a -14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.03%, and is 4.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) has around 6470 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $3.33B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.47% and -22.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.90%).

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.80% this year

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.81M, and float is at 215.32M with Short Float at 1.20%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Genise Robert J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Genise Robert J. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $11.64 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Wetzel Josh A (VP & CAO) sold a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $11.55 per share for $75075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2029.0 shares of the ULCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Shurz Daniel M. (Sr. Vice President, Commercial) disposed off 24,663 shares at an average price of $15.07 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 38,959 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC).