Who is the Top Investor In Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)?

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is 28.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAYW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $12.04, the stock is -5.17% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 3.40% off its SMA200. HAYW registered -25.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.52%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.50%, and is -0.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.29. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.07% and -33.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.50% this year

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.75M, and float is at 209.69M with Short Float at 10.32%.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CCMP Capital, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CCMP Capital, LP sold 1,551,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $11.52 per share for a total of $17.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.74 million shares.

Hayward Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that CCMP Capital, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,346,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $11.52 per share for $119.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.83 million shares of the HAYW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Alberta Investment Management (10% Owner) disposed off 5,653,871 shares at an average price of $11.52 for $65.13 million. The insider now directly holds 17,247,765 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW).