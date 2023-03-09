Who is the Top Investor In HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.41 and a high of $66.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DINO stock was last observed hovering at around $51.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.11% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.29, the stock is -4.90% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.91% off its SMA200. DINO registered 71.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.17%.

The stock witnessed a -4.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.19%, and is -2.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has around 5223 employees, a market worth around $9.59B and $38.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.37% and -24.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HF Sinclair Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 321.50% this year

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 199.43M, and float is at 154.13M with Short Float at 4.06%.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jennings Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $51.06 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

HF Sinclair Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that LEE JAMES H (Director) sold a total of 4,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $50.64 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57101.0 shares of the DINO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Holding Carol Orme (10% Owner) disposed off 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $48.20 for $241.0 million. The insider now directly holds 40,822,762 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO).

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 26.24% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 0.59% higher over the same period. ConocoPhillips (COP) is 9.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.