Who is the Top Investor In iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)?

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) is -7.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $20.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IHRT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -12.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.64, the stock is -18.76% and -20.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.17 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -31.38% off its SMA200. IHRT registered -69.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.40%.

The stock witnessed a -27.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.13%, and is 1.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has around 9350 employees, a market worth around $806.46M and $3.91B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.02. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.77% and -72.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Analyst Forecasts

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.36M, and float is at 118.35M with Short Float at 5.01%.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B, the company’s EVP-Finance & Deputy CFO. SEC filings show that MCGUINNESS MICHAEL B bought 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $95356.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that PITTMAN ROBERT W (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 94,518 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $5.56 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.88 million shares of the IHRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, BRESSLER RICHARD J () acquired 94,518 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 1,606,178 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT).