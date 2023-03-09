Who is the Top Investor In Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 10.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $21.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $17.11, the stock is -3.56% and -0.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 0.87% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -4.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.16%.

The stock witnessed a -6.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.33%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $6.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.13 and Fwd P/E is 11.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.09% and -20.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.07M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 8.02%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stirling Lisa, the company’s Global Controller. SEC filings show that Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $18.04 per share for a total of $90507.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28485.0 shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 11,442 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $15.47 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 11,862 shares at an average price of $16.17 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).