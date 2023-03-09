Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 9.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $63.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $59.70, the stock is -1.37% and 0.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 27.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.56%.

The stock witnessed a 2.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.63%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 145000 employees, a market worth around $24.86B and $9.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.40 and Fwd P/E is 24.80. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.94% and -5.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 404.33M with Short Float at 2.25%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Huang Johnson, the company’s Chief Customer Officer. SEC filings show that Huang Johnson sold 10,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53268.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 22 that Wat Joey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 12,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 22 and was made at $62.02 per share for $0.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Huang Johnson (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 6,317 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 45,698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 18.28% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 21.36% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 15.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.