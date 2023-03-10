A peek at Bank OZK (OZK): Who has invested in It?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is -5.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.79 and a high of $49.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OZK stock was last observed hovering at around $41.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.59% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.15% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.94, the stock is -17.05% and -13.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -7.46% at the moment leaves the stock -9.21% off its SMA200. OZK registered -8.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.08%.

The stock witnessed a -20.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.48%, and is -13.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Bank OZK (OZK) has around 2542 employees, a market worth around $4.84B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.05% and -23.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Bank OZK (OZK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank OZK (OZK) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank OZK is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.10% this year

Bank OZK (OZK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.71M, and float is at 121.07M with Short Float at 5.87%.

Bank OZK (OZK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bank OZK (OZK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.