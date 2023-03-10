A peek at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who has invested in It?

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is -9.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.51 and a high of $47.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HIW stock was last observed hovering at around $26.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.04% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.21, the stock is -9.89% and -12.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -17.80% off its SMA200. HIW registered -42.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.99%.

The stock witnessed a -15.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is -7.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $828.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.92 and Fwd P/E is 27.11. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.86% and -46.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Highwoods Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.20M, and float is at 103.68M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Maiorana Brendan C, the company’s EVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $27.21 per share for a total of $40813.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39254.0 shares.

Highwoods Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Klinck Theodore J (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $28.25 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HIW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Miller Jeffrey Douglas (EVP, General Counsel & Sec.) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $28.25 for $28253.0. The insider now directly holds 116,482 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW).

Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -6.98% down over the past 12 months and LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) that is -34.94% lower over the same period. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is -59.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.