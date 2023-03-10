A peek at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who has invested in It?

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is -13.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $236.20 and a high of $379.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $250.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.04% off its average median price target of $328.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.75% off the consensus price target high of $352.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 17.37% higher than the price target low of $295.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $243.77, the stock is -9.78% and -14.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -18.95% off its SMA200. SBAC registered -24.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.49%.

The stock witnessed a -16.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.56%, and is -5.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has around 1834 employees, a market worth around $26.02B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.81 and Fwd P/E is 41.62. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.20% and -35.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SBA Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.40% this year

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.98M, and float is at 106.59M with Short Float at 1.06%.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciarfella Mark R, the company’s EVP – Operations. SEC filings show that Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $355.50 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23884.0 shares.

SBA Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that SILBERSTEIN JASON V (EVP – Site Leasing) sold a total of 16,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $350.38 per share for $5.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21785.0 shares of the SBAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, STOOPS JEFFREY (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 66,001 shares at an average price of $345.56 for $22.81 million. The insider now directly holds 255,457 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -31.36% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is 5.20% higher over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 18.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.