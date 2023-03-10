A peek at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL): Who has invested in It?

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is 12.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.57 and a high of $59.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.48% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.58% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.89, the stock is -3.23% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -0.34% off its SMA200. TNL registered -16.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.46%.

The stock witnessed a -5.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.90%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $3.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.88. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.81% and -31.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Travel + Leisure Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.80M, and float is at 75.12M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERRERA GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERRERA GEORGE sold 786 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $43.52 per share for a total of $34205.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Travel + Leisure Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Savina James J () sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $42.93 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4460.0 shares of the TNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, HERRERA GEORGE (Director) disposed off 882 shares at an average price of $38.58 for $34025.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL).