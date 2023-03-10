Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is -24.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.48 and a high of $16.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.98, the stock is -26.26% and -27.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -14.84% at the moment leaves the stock -51.30% off its SMA200. AMTX registered -80.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.41%.

The stock witnessed a -31.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.25%, and is -17.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $98.89M and $254.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.22% and -81.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.77M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 19.33%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOCK JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLOCK JOHN R sold 55,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.12 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34462.0 shares.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading -0.55% down over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is 3.46% higher over the same period. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -15.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.