Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) is 5.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATXI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.19% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.19% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.22, the stock is 5.08% and -3.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.7 million and changing 17.31% at the moment leaves the stock -59.04% off its SMA200. ATXI registered -88.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.92%.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.74%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.11% and -92.67% from its 52-week high.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.08M, and float is at 4.20M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that InvaGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 388,888 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 11 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -40.20% lower over the past 12 months.