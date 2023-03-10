BARK Inc. (BARK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) is -17.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BARK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.09% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is -15.64% and -26.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -29.74% off its SMA200. BARK registered -57.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.88%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -39.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.00%, and is -8.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

BARK Inc. (BARK) has around 643 employees, a market worth around $220.21M and $538.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.60% and -72.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

BARK Inc. (BARK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BARK Inc. (BARK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.80% this year

BARK Inc. (BARK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.67M, and float is at 122.91M with Short Float at 4.81%.

BARK Inc. (BARK) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at BARK Inc. (BARK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCGINTY JIM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCGINTY JIM bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $62388.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

BARK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Ibrahim Zahir (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $1.55 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.85 million shares of the BARK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Meeker Matt (Executive Chairman) acquired 34,700 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $49621.0. The insider now directly holds 9,864,736 shares of BARK Inc. (BARK).