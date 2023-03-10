Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Volatility At 1.71%, Should You Add A Position?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.21 and a high of $182.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $132.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84% off its average median price target of $628.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.57% off the consensus price target high of $705.20 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 72.89% higher than the price target low of $479.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.00, the stock is -0.60% and -4.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. BAP registered -15.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.93%.

The stock witnessed a -5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.33%, and is -0.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 35733 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $4.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.47 and Fwd P/E is 1.83. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.84% and -28.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 932.60% this year

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.53M, and float is at 51.64M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading 39.32% up over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is -17.14% lower over the same period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is 5.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.