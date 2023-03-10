FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Volatility At 4.13%, Should You Add A Position?

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is 25.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86%.

Currently trading at $20.17, the stock is -12.08% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 32.23% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 60.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.83%.

The stock witnessed a -19.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.74%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 592 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $140.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 158.26% and -21.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7008.90%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.03M, and float is at 86.50M with Short Float at 5.24%.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eisner Mark, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Eisner Mark sold 1,187 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $21.87 per share for a total of $25960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

FibroGen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that Conterno Enrique A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $19.95 per share for $30683.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the FGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Wettig Thane (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 734 shares at an average price of $15.80 for $11597.0. The insider now directly holds 89,163 shares of FibroGen Inc. (FGEN).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -54.06% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -35.38% lower over the same period. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) is -77.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.