Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) is 11.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.92 and a high of $27.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14%.

Currently trading at $17.20, the stock is -8.20% and -1.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -6.22% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. GNK registered -19.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.62%.

The stock witnessed a -4.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.78%, and is -12.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has around 970 employees, a market worth around $726.87M and $536.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.65 and Fwd P/E is 5.28. Profit margin for the company is 29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.30% and -36.65% from its 52-week high.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.57M, and float is at 39.76M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOBENSMITH JOHN C, the company’s CEO, President, and Secretary. SEC filings show that WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 14,164 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $19.40 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Zafolias Apostolos (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $19.39 per share for $43943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23152.0 shares of the GNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Hughes Robert E (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 1,888 shares at an average price of $19.39 for $36605.0. The insider now directly holds 5,576 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK).

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) that is -16.44% lower over the past 12 months. Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is -15.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.