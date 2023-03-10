Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is -6.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.71 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.31% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.19, the stock is -4.53% and -6.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -22.25% off its SMA200. GO registered -9.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.38%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $2.61B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.90 and Fwd P/E is 24.04. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.76% and -41.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.49M, and float is at 88.43M with Short Float at 10.57%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ragatz Erik D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ragatz Erik D. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $27.25 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Ragatz Erik D. (Director) bought a total of 73,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $27.27 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Ragatz Erik D. (Director) acquired 18,175 shares at an average price of $27.30 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 25,149 shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO).