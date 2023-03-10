Here are the top Institutional holders of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) is 91.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $10.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSEY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $8.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -35.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.14, the stock is 35.01% and 46.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.55 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 33.37% off its SMA200. DSEY registered 8.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.98.

The stock witnessed a 34.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.19%, and is 32.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has around 9000 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $2.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.08% and -23.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -375.30% this year

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 320.20M, and float is at 313.76M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOSS ERIC J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOSS ERIC J bought 121,210 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $8.67 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -6.96% down over the past 12 months. Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is -29.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.