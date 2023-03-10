Here are the top Institutional holders of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is 122.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $95.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $83.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.27% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.8% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.60, the stock is 49.89% and 81.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 143.18% off its SMA200. RETA registered 173.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 212.52%.

The stock witnessed a 71.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.64%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 358.04% and -10.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (420.00%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.65M, and float is at 30.57M with Short Float at 28.90%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bir Dawn Carter, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Bir Dawn Carter sold 42,042 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $85.20 per share for a total of $3.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41513.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Loewen Andrea (SVP, Global Regulatory Affairs) sold a total of 19,036 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $83.43 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38757.0 shares of the RETA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Khan Samina (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,961 shares at an average price of $83.46 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 40,131 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -40.20% lower over the past 12 months.