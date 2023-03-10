Here are the top Institutional holders of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -27.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $24.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -5.29% and -22.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.23 million and changing -12.38% at the moment leaves the stock -80.80% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -96.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.95%.

The stock witnessed a -35.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.23%, and is -0.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.58% over the week and 14.34% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $18.98M and $69.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.14. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.67% and -96.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.90% this year

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.35M, and float is at 19.34M with Short Float at 9.59%.