Here are the top Institutional holders of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) shares

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) is -9.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.05 and a high of $31.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.0% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is -7.17% and -12.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -9.02% off its SMA200. VIR registered 2.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.45%.

The stock witnessed a -21.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.23%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $3.04B and $1.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 31.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.42% and -27.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.16M, and float is at 115.10M with Short Float at 3.83%.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SATO VICKI L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SATO VICKI L sold 17,935 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $22.59 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.

Vir Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Friedl-Naderer Johanna (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $22.82 per share for $33819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Sigal Charles Elliott (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $22.73 for $56816.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR).