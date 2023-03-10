Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX)

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is 20.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.55 and a high of $76.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.38% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.87% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.3% higher than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.92, the stock is -7.60% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -6.71% at the moment leaves the stock 12.06% off its SMA200. AYX registered -0.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.21%.

The stock witnessed a 1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.64%, and is -6.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $4.07B and $855.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.55. Profit margin for the company is -37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.03% and -20.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.00%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.80% this year

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.22M, and float is at 60.36M with Short Float at 5.48%.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hansen Paula, the company’s President & CRO. SEC filings show that Hansen Paula sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $44.10 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Stoecker Dean (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $61.87 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -8.53% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 18.46% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 0.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.