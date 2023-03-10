Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT)

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) is -19.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.02 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.73% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.64% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.38, the stock is -16.25% and -19.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -23.80% off its SMA200. AAT registered -42.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.68%.

The stock witnessed a -24.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.31%, and is -14.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has around 216 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $422.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.49 and Fwd P/E is 24.86. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.91% and -45.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Assets Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.07M, and float is at 59.85M with Short Float at 2.18%.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RADY ERNEST S, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that RADY ERNEST S bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $28.35 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.99 million shares.

American Assets Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that RADY ERNEST S (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $27.75 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.98 million shares of the AAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, RADY ERNEST S (Chairman & CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $27.90 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 6,957,855 shares of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT).

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) that is -13.72% lower over the past 12 months. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is -49.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.