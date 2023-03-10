Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is -8.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.11 and a high of $133.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.23%.

Currently trading at $61.94, the stock is -9.61% and -11.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -21.68% off its SMA200. BXP registered -49.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.26%.

The stock witnessed a -15.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.20%, and is -4.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $9.64B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.48 and Fwd P/E is 25.22. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.85% and -53.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.78M, and float is at 156.46M with Short Float at 3.43%.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RITCHEY RAYMOND A, the company’s Senior EVP. SEC filings show that RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $89.96 per share for a total of $2.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) that is trading 0.66% up over the past 12 months and Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) that is -42.34% lower over the same period. Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is -51.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.