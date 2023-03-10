Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LHX) is -1.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $189.73 and a high of $264.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHX stock was last observed hovering at around $207.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.54% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.53% off the consensus price target high of $338.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -20.94% lower than the price target low of $169.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.39, the stock is -3.59% and -1.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock -8.93% off its SMA200. LHX registered -21.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.34%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.57%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $38.49B and $17.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.43 and Fwd P/E is 15.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.73% and -22.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.60% this year

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.60M, and float is at 189.51M with Short Float at 0.88%.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEHNERT DANA A, the company’s Pres., Communication Systems. SEC filings show that MEHNERT DANA A sold 1,985 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $227.25 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23830.0 shares.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that GIRARD JAMES P (Vice President & CHRO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $229.38 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7144.0 shares of the LHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E (Chair and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $245.22 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 98,926 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX).

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 1.14% up over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is 15.79% higher over the same period. Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is 5.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.