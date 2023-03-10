Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is -4.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.43 and a high of $43.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.64% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.92% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.81, the stock is -1.76% and -3.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -5.15% off its SMA200. ROL registered 6.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.20%.

The stock witnessed a -2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.22%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.68% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 17515 employees, a market worth around $16.96B and $2.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.48 and Fwd P/E is 37.07. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.75% and -19.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.35M, and float is at 236.77M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chandler Elizabeth B, the company’s CORPORATE SECRETARY. SEC filings show that Chandler Elizabeth B sold 2,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $36.57 per share for a total of $77858.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96960.0 shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that ROLLINS GARY W (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 7,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $39.62 per share for $307.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 209.09 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, LOR INC (10% Owner) disposed off 7,750,000 shares at an average price of $39.62 for $307.06 million. The insider now directly holds 209,091,263 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading 0.59% up over the past 12 months and Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) that is 6.15% higher over the same period.