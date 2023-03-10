Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $16.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOVO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84%.

Currently trading at $14.00, the stock is 4.61% and 3.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 6.38% at the moment leaves the stock -0.94% off its SMA200. SOVO registered 20.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.42%.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.13%, and is 6.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has around 608 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $805.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.77. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.06% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Analyst Forecasts

Sovos Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.60% this year

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.91M, and float is at 90.75M with Short Float at 1.70%.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jensen Kirk A., the company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. SEC filings show that Jensen Kirk A. sold 28,583 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $13.47 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Sovos Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Jensen Kirk A. (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 13,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $13.55 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the SOVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, LACHMAN TODD R (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 9,975 shares at an average price of $13.55 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 2,515,373 shares of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO).

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 8.82% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is -2.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.