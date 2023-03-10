Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is 0.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.56 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.33% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.15% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.62, the stock is -5.53% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. STAG registered -16.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.55%.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.81%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $657.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.75 and Fwd P/E is 45.94. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.82% and -23.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.20% this year

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.07M, and float is at 178.93M with Short Float at 2.08%.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIR. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 19,923 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $34.69 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $41.98 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22088.0 shares of the STAG stock.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -8.66% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -17.48% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -14.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.